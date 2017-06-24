Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Man shot in Castries city

By SNO Staff
June 24, 2017
breaking_news-si_A barrage of gunshots interrupted Chaussee Road, Castries around 3 p.m. today,  June 24, 2017.

A few seconds later a man was picked up from the vicinity of Grass Street in a private vehicle and rushed to hospital.

A law enforcement source said according to preliminary information received, the emergency officials were told that a male victim was shot in the abdominal region and was transported to hospital by private means. The source said the emergency report was received at 3:05 p.m.

The condition and the identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

An eyewitness told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) minutes after the shooting: “A series of gunshots just fired on the Chaussee Road, next to Grass Street. At least one guy was shot. A green car from Grass Street just picked up the victim and sped away with him. Four shots that was fired. Not sure if he is deceased by now. It was a drive-by shooting.”

Several persons have told SNO that it appears a gang war is underway but law enforcement sources have declined to comment on that allegation.

19 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 24, 2017 at 5:08 PM

    So we graduate to drive bys now. This is the most indiscriminate form of gangland shootings and everyone is a target due to stray bullets.

  2. Sulphur
    June 24, 2017 at 4:50 PM

    I'm of the opinion unless shem cherry killer is gunned down that war won't stop.heard he's in venezuela

  3. Anonymous
    June 24, 2017 at 4:40 PM

    Where are law enforcers are they in hiding and too scared to patrol the streets?

  4. sick
    June 24, 2017 at 4:39 PM

    "Several persons have told SNO that appears a gang war is underway but law enforcement sources have declined to comment on that allegation" the police will probably decline to comment on anything. I dont feel safe, I have no confidence in the police or any government agencies, and things are getting worse. So so sad.

  5. real talk
    June 24, 2017 at 4:32 PM

    Agree. That money could have been put to better us for that same community

  6. Anne
    June 24, 2017 at 4:19 PM

    Anonymous all you talk is crap nothing good come out if your month JACKASS

  7. AUDI DRIVING SOCIALIST
    June 24, 2017 at 4:15 PM

    Good thing Chastanet caused the STUPID NATIONAL TRUST to close down that stupid idea of a museum. Chas really is the smartest dude in politics!

  8. Curious
    June 24, 2017 at 4:12 PM

    Did Cynthia stop screwing the devil for Simon well let's wait an see

  9. Anonymous
    June 24, 2017 at 4:02 PM

    U talking rubbish shooting does take place in capestate stop politicising crime

  10. Anonymous
    June 24, 2017 at 4:02 PM

    HE SHUDA DIE!!!!!!

  11. Robert
    June 24, 2017 at 4:01 PM

    In Panamá there is crime too, but less shooting. The police force is numerous, well trained and armed. Good vehicles, cross motor cycles with a guy at the backseat with a machine gun.

  12. anonymous
    June 24, 2017 at 3:58 PM

    Where is the Parliamentary Representative for Castries Central?

  13. Love
    June 24, 2017 at 3:58 PM

    Shut ur ass .... you more a criminal than the guys... u'll quick to call ppl criminals

  14. Curious
    June 24, 2017 at 3:57 PM

    Only this morning I passed there and looked at Derek Walcott house next to grass street. I just shook my head. Cart before the horse idiots. Spend one million tell tourists come visit and now try to clean up that area.

    But law enforcement should be ashamed not to be able to comment. Their head buried deep in the sand.

  15. Anonymous
    June 24, 2017 at 3:49 PM

    Then they put a national and tourism attraction in the area. Dem really smart. Who but criminals will frequent this no-go area? SLP voters?

