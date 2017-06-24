BREAKING NEWS: Man shot in Castries city

A barrage of gunshots interrupted Chaussee Road, Castries around 3 p.m. today, June 24, 2017.
A few seconds later a man was picked up from the vicinity of Grass Street in a private vehicle and rushed to hospital.
A law enforcement source said according to preliminary information received, the emergency officials were told that a male victim was shot in the abdominal region and was transported to hospital by private means. The source said the emergency report was received at 3:05 p.m.
The condition and the identity of the victim is unknown at this time.
An eyewitness told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) minutes after the shooting: “A series of gunshots just fired on the Chaussee Road, next to Grass Street. At least one guy was shot. A green car from Grass Street just picked up the victim and sped away with him. Four shots that was fired. Not sure if he is deceased by now. It was a drive-by shooting.”
Several persons have told SNO that it appears a gang war is underway but law enforcement sources have declined to comment on that allegation.
So we graduate to drive bys now. This is the most indiscriminate form of gangland shootings and everyone is a target due to stray bullets.
Where are law enforcers are they in hiding and too scared to patrol the streets?
"Several persons have told SNO that appears a gang war is underway but law enforcement sources have declined to comment on that allegation" the police will probably decline to comment on anything. I dont feel safe, I have no confidence in the police or any government agencies, and things are getting worse. So so sad.
In Panamá there is crime too, but less shooting. The police force is numerous, well trained and armed. Good vehicles, cross motor cycles with a guy at the backseat with a machine gun.
Where is the Parliamentary Representative for Castries Central?
But law enforcement should be ashamed not to be able to comment. Their head buried deep in the sand.
