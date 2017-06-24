BREAKING NEWS: Man shot in Castries city

A barrage of gunshots interrupted Chaussee Road, Castries around 3 p.m. today, June 24, 2017.

A few seconds later a man was picked up from the vicinity of Grass Street in a private vehicle and rushed to hospital.

A law enforcement source said according to preliminary information received, the emergency officials were told that a male victim was shot in the abdominal region and was transported to hospital by private means. The source said the emergency report was received at 3:05 p.m.

The condition and the identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

An eyewitness told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) minutes after the shooting: “A series of gunshots just fired on the Chaussee Road, next to Grass Street. At least one guy was shot. A green car from Grass Street just picked up the victim and sped away with him. Four shots that was fired. Not sure if he is deceased by now. It was a drive-by shooting.”

Several persons have told SNO that it appears a gang war is underway but law enforcement sources have declined to comment on that allegation.