BREAKING NEWS: Man shot in Castries city

By SNO Staff
May 11, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — Police are investigating the shooting of a male individual in Arundel Hill, Castries earlier Monday, May 11, 2020.

Details are sketchy at this time, but a law enforcement source said the victim was shot by another individual in a house.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left bicep and is currently in stable condition, the source said.

No further details are available.

Photos obtained by St. Lucia News Online show the bloodied victim laying on the ground in front a step of the house and a pool of blood around an overturned sofa chair inside the house.

