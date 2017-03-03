UPDATED: Bois d’Orange shooting victim identified

A man is now a patient at Victoria Hospital nursing gunshot wounds.
The victim, Canice Phillip, was shot in the leg near a shooting range in Bois d’Orange, Gros Islet around 2 p.m. today.
His condition is unknown at this time.
A source told St. Lucia News Online that the incident was a drive-by shooting and that the shooter was reportedly in the backseat of a motor vehicle.
Though the colour and make/model of the vehicle was identified, the licensed plate wasn’t identified, the source said.
The source added: “From what I was told the car was waiting for the guy and as he was driving in (to Club GAR, the shooting range), the shooter rolled down the window and fired about four shots. The victim received two of those shots in his legs and he drove in (to the Club GAR/gym building) looking for help. The victim has no idea why he would be targeted. After the shots were fired, the shooter fled the scene.”
According to the source, “The shooter had plaits or corn-rowed hairstyle.”
The victim is reportedy a member of Club GAR.
Residents in the area reported hearing the sound of four to five gunshots.
It's lent my St.lucian people
Lets get down on our knees and remember the Lord
Waiting on someone to say the devil was involved lol
Nah waiting for the "Lord put a hand or a foot"
near a shooting range? must be target practice.
Cordi Miss Charles my people stop treating each other like that! My people love one another stop the fighting!
What a terrible way to start the weekend. .from murder to this. Be safe out there people.