BREAKING NEWS: Man shot in Bagatelle, Marchand

Police are investigating another shooting in Marchand, Castries which has seen a flare-up of gun violence recently.
Reports are that the victim, Chester McLawrence, 32, was shot in the arm while in a van at Bagatelle, Marchand, around 5:55 p.m.
He was transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance.
It is not clear if today’s shooting is related to the other recent spate of shootings.
Below is a timeline of the shootings:
– Thursday, March 18, 2017, about 8 p.m., Black Mallet, Marchand – Kelly Joseoph, 21, was reportedly at a shop in the area when two individuals fired shots in the direction, wounding him in the hip/groin area.
– Wednesday, March 17, 201, around midnight, Maynard Hill, Marchand – Shervon Joseph, aka Lean Back, 25, of Maynard Hill, sustained gunshot wounds to his face, left arm and thigh when gunmen riddled his vehicle with bullets. Reports are that he was travelling uphill in Maynard Hill with a female on board the vehicle when three individuals opened fire. He was transported to hospital by private means. He was hospitalised in stable condition.
– Sunday, May 14, 2017, around 10:40 a.m. – Kimbert Lynch, 23, was reportedly sitting on the railing of the Black Mallet bridge two males on a scooter rode up to him. One of the males reportedly engaged him in conversation before firing about two shots in his direction, wounding him in his left thigh and chest. He was transported to hospital by ambulance but he later succumbed to his injuries.
– Sunday, May 14, 2017, Yannick Mathurin, 30, 10:50 a.m. – was reportedly washing a vehicle at Arundel Hill when when two males on a scooter rode up to him, spoke to him, then shot him in his buttocks. He was hospitalised in stable condition.
