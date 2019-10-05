UPDATED: Man shot dead in Vieux Fort

Share This On:
A man has been shot dead in Vieux Fort, in the vicinity of S&S, according to police.
The victim, so far known as ‘Short Man’ and ‘Lawrence’, sustained multiple gunshot wounds, police and witness reports indicate.
The incident occurred around 6 p.m.
The suspect was reportedly seen running towards the market after shooting ‘Short Man’ who worked as a security and handyman.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.
We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.
(17)(1)