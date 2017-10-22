BREAKING NEWS: Man shot dead in Mon Repos

A man has been shot dead in Mon Repos, law enforcement officials have confirmed.
He has been identified as Curldon Marius, 25, of Patience, Mon Repos.
Marius was allegedly shot by a businessman after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Marius, who is allegedly mentally challenged, had reportedly attacked a relative recently.
More details soon.
so 'business man shots ' a supposed mentally challenged man that had reportedly attacked a relative recently! Police commissioner is this due to your statement of ' people being able to use deadly force' against the likes of these people hence giving 'business men' the ok! to control or remove where and when they want! lets see what the law does about this commissioner! blm!
Why don't some people respect people opinion and if they have some thing to say just say it you relly want to take me on no .when I come by on some thing I don't look for people's opinions to comment on so respect mine that's why people don't respect people's property they come to kill steel and destroy.if he is sick he need to be at the wellness center and not at the man's home.i guess a doctor had to say he is sick so he needed to be in and not out
You are a very very sick person,please go away already. Always remember there are more mentally ill people walking on the streets rather than being in an institution. You are one of them sorry.
Prayers for both families. Mentally ill at 25 yrs poor boy his life was over before he died. Sleep in paradise young man.
Wow
Always a sad story in St. Lucia. Will it ever stop? Lord have mercy!
Are you a cunt @wam there. You find someone in your home and will ask them what they doing there . People robbing and killing how they want in Lucia now. One has a right to defend his property
what part of details to follow is not understood.....Lucians again
He was shot by a businessman???? He was mentally challenged???? Whether or not he was mentally challenged the businessman whoever he may be had no right to take the life of the young man. Some of these businessmen are too trigger happy, Shane on whoever it is. His life is not yours to take, let’s see what consequences he will face by our so called justice system. So tired of all these useless killings
'shot by a businessman' - is this the result of our police commissioners words about ' people having the legal right to use deadly force'! hence what I said before about giving the so called 'elite' a freehand to control or remove where and when required! so sad for st lucia!
So he attacked a relative recently, is that the reason why the"buisness man" shot him?
Reading and comprehension people.....
No that's not a reason for the businessman to shoot him, no that's not the reason the businessman shot him, he was protecting himself and his property... Smh
smh they said they will give more details soon about the story
Mentally challenge oh my what was he doing out poor excuse he had no right to be in the man's house st Lucian's need to learn to respect people's property I understood he beat him grand mother so they wanted him to beat another person well he is gone .my prayers goes out to the family.and to Mr Niles bravo
Wow.....You are the MOM of the year stay miserable,wishing you have no kids period especially sons.
You sound just like one those people in the Deep South during the period of segregation. If the man previously beat somebody then he should be at an institution especially if he is mentally challenged. The relative has no right to kill him. Even though the person is found on your property you still don't have a right to kill them without find out why they are there. What is St. Lucia becoming? Is it an island of we versus them? Amidst this mind set we have yet to come to the understanding that we ARE them.
We are also condoning violence against people for the failure of our own system.
wam there can you prove he was not brandishing weapon to kill someone in the house? Can you prove he did not have intention to kill? He should he institutionalized; however, you can be making excuses for him
You will only speak like that when you are not he victim or in the situation.
Its high time we come to recognise that the "US TEXTBOOK" approach to crime DON'T work in our society.
I guess you are knowledgable about our crime situation.
1. What was the result of the ORC on the crime situation at the time?
2. What was the general reaction from the criminal elements and the society?
3. When the dust cleared, how did we treat our police force?
Wake up and smell the coffee. If it walks, quacks, looks, smells, swims, and acts like a duck, what will you call it? A DUCK.
What would be your reaction to a thief on your premises with their current mindset?
How do you propose we
How do you propose we deal with these situations and move forward creating a safer society to live in?
First of all, your name should not be 'mom,' because its obvious that you're not one or you don't have a heart of one.Just like you have those grammar errors in your post which may be a mistake,people make mistakes...farless a mentally challenged person. And yes! he was mentally challenged. Knowing who he was before and now, its clear that he had a problem. The solution is not to shoot them, SHOOTING DOES NOT HELP!!! As for Mr. Niles, I hope he exhausted his other means of stopping what was happening. I dont know the entire story, but those firearm holders need to know the firearm laws and guidelines. Having a firearm does not give the right to kill. So 'mom' instead of playing the blame game on the young mentally challenged fella try to find help for my peers. Until then, we'll appreciate your prayers.