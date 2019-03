BREAKING NEWS: Man shot and killed in Castries

(SNO) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a male in Castries city Wednesday evening.

According to police, the deceased, 51, was shot during an alleged robbery at Ralph’s Supermarket in the area of Waterworks and Cedars Roads.

He died on the spot, in the supermarket, police sources said.

Emergency services told our newsroom they responded at 8:15 p.m. to the report.

No further details available.