BREAKING NEWS: Man killed in Dennery identified

Share This On:
Saint Lucia’s latest homicide victim has been identified as Burke Baptiste, a resident of Richfond, Dennery, according to law enforcement officials.
Baptiste, also known as Max, was found unresponsive with a suspected gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday, Oct. 15, officials have told St. Lucia News Online.
The body was found in a slightly secluded area in La Caye, Dennery, officials said.
The Richfond Police Station received the report at about 8:15 a.m.
No additional details were available.
More details soon.
(0)(0)