BREAKING NEWS: Man killed in Dennery identified

By SNO Staff
October 15, 2019

Dead: Burke ‘Max’ Baptiste

Saint Lucia’s latest homicide victim has been identified as Burke Baptiste,  a resident of Richfond, Dennery, according to law enforcement officials.

Baptiste, also known as Max, was found unresponsive with a suspected gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday, Oct. 15, officials have told St. Lucia News Online.


The body was found in a slightly secluded area in La Caye, Dennery, officials said.

The Richfond Police Station received the report at about 8:15 a.m.

No additional details were available.

More details soon.

