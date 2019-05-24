UPDATE: Man shot while riding motorcycle in Bagatelle

Share This On:

Pin +1 123 Shares

Police are investigating the shooting of a man in Bagatelle, Castries on Friday afternoon (May 24).

Reports are that the victim, who is reportedly a resident of Conway, Castries, was driving his motorcycle through the community, around 3 p.m., when shots were fired at him.

A resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, told St. Lucia News Online that the man “ditched his bike” after he was “peppered” with bullets.

“He got shot on the [main] road but ran and fell in a yard, in the area where you have a lot of banana trees,” the witness said. “He dropped a good few yards from where he was shot. His bike is still by the road.”



The resident added that an ambulance picked up the injured man.

“He had a pulse but I hear he is dead,” the witness said.

However, St. Lucia News Online has not been able to verify the victim’s current medical status.

Police have since cordoned off the area with yellow tape, picking up spent shells and trying to get information from residents, according to one witness.

The Marchand Police Station responded to the report at about 3:05 p.m.

( 5 ) ( 0 )