BREAKING NEWS: Man found dead in Vieux Fort

A body of a male was discovered with a suspected mark of violence in Aupicon, Vieux Fort Saturday morning (Oct. 19), according to police sources.
The body has a wound to the chest area, sources said.
It is believed that the deceased is from Aupicon.
No additional information was available.
