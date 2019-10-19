Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Man found dead in Vieux Fort

By SNO Staff
October 19, 2019

A body of a male was discovered with a suspected mark of violence in Aupicon, Vieux Fort Saturday morning (Oct. 19), according to police sources.

The body has a wound to the chest area, sources said.

It is believed that the deceased is from Aupicon.

No additional information was available.

