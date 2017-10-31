BREAKING NEWS: Man dies in Choiseul accident

Saint Lucia police officials are investigating the 15th road fatality for the year after a motor vehicle accident in Choiseul yesterday, Oct. 30.

Dead is 52-year-old Cyril James, aka Black, a resident of Morne Jacques, Choiseul, who was in the back of a pickup truck that overturned near the Ravineau-Choiseul junction around 4:30 p.m.

James was pronounced dead at Soufriere Hospital.

The driver sustained minor injuries while two other passengers sustained serious injuries, according to sources.

The cause of the accident is not officially known, however, persons at the scene and who are close to the driver told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that the pickup appears to have developed mechanical issues, causing it to overturn.



