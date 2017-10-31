Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Man dies in Choiseul accident

By SNO Staff
October 31, 2017
The deceased, Cyril James, was in the back of the pickup which overturned.

Saint Lucia police officials are investigating the 15th road fatality for the year after a motor vehicle accident in Choiseul yesterday, Oct. 30.

Dead is 52-year-old Cyril James, aka Black, a resident of Morne Jacques, Choiseul, who was in the back of a pickup truck that overturned near the Ravineau-Choiseul junction around 4:30 p.m.

James was pronounced dead at Soufriere Hospital.

The driver sustained minor injuries while two other passengers sustained serious injuries, according to sources.

The cause of the accident is not officially known, however, persons at the scene and who are close to the driver told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that the pickup appears to have developed mechanical issues, causing it to overturn.


 

8 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 31, 2017 at 3:43 PM

    Well boy; no one knows the day nor the hour! RIP.

  2. Anonymous
    October 31, 2017 at 3:16 PM

    I agree..they need to get a job.they have diarrhea in the mouth.dont know what to say.when to say

  3. Anonymous
    October 31, 2017 at 3:11 PM

    i know..some people are too idle they need to get busy

  4. Anonymous
    October 31, 2017 at 2:28 PM

    now what was the emergency. You are going down a hill..what is his rush.?

  5. Odd
    October 31, 2017 at 12:43 PM

    Here comes the comments about why do they allow people to travel on the back of the pickup...soon everyone will have to wear bubble wrap at the rate you guys think.. It was an unfortunate incident a life was lost... RIP

