BREAKING NEWS: Man dies after shooting in Dennery

Share This On:

Pin 137 Shares

Police are investigating a homicide in La Ressource, Dennery that occurred Friday evening, Sept. 20.

According to reports, the incident involves a fatal shooting that occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Nicholas Raymond.

A source told St. Lucia News Online that Raymond “was sitting on a bench in his father’s yard with two other people and the guy (the shooter) walked up to them, looked at him (Raymond), pulled out the gun and fired off four shots. He lifted his finger off the trigger for a second and fired off three more shots”.

According to the source, no one was else was injured.

The source further alleged that Raymond “wasn’t fighting or anything. He is not known to be in any gang or anything”.

This is the second fatal shooting in La Ressource in just over a month.

Odsan resident, 33-year-old Kim Gustave, aka ‘Fat Boy’, was reportedly shot in the forehead at point-blank range by a lone male individual during a Jouvert event, around 5 a.m. on Saturday, August 10. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

To date, no one has been arrested in connection with the killing of Gustave who was known to police.

( 0 ) ( 3 )