Share This On:

Pin 95 Shares

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Pavee, Castries that has resulted in the death of a man.

The deceased has been identified as Earl Emmanuel.

Emmanuel, 45, was reportedly shot in a house in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The motive for the shooting is not yet clear.

According to sources, Emmanuel had lived in Martinique for a number of years and returned to his homeland Saint Lucia recently.

More details later.

( 1 ) ( 8 )