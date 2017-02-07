BREAKING NEWS: Man charged with La Clery double homicide

Police have formally charged a man they had held for questioning in connection with killing of a couple in Active Hill, La Clery on February 1, 2017.
Police said Don Pierre Louis, who is in his 30s, was charged today.
Jeffery Cashim Abella, 26, and Sandrina Joseph, 29, were found dead in a bedroom. Joseph’s children reportedly found the couple after 6 a.m. on February 1.
A post mortem examination revealed that Joseph died as a result of brain injury secondary to traumatic head injury, and that Abella died as a result of traumatic brain injury secondary to multiple chop wounds to the head.
Louis is reportedly Joseph’s ex-boyfriend and father of her two children.
It is alleged that Louis had threatened Joseph’s life after he was released from prison.
Ladies & Gentle men this is The face of a USELESS human being...
So sad, because of the selfish thinking of the father , those kids lost both of their parents... And will forever be traumatized....😥
What does the date signify?
That's a picture when he was convicted in 2005 most likely for a case
So what's the charge?
Exartly. Reporters are just to lazy to get all pertinent information then report.
Then they want to abolish the death sentence....tell me why this man needs to go on living?....smfh