BREAKING NEWS: Man charged with killing elderly woman in Marisule

Peter Thomas, who was charged last month for stealing the motor vehicle belonging to homicide victim 76-year-old Ann Rose Raymond, has now been charged for her death.
Police officials told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that the 43-year-old Barbadian national, living at Union, Castries, was formally charged with murder this afternoon.
Thomas first appeared in court on the theft charge on January 16 and returned today, Feb. 8 for case management.
Police were awaiting DNA evidence to tie him to the murder. With the results back, police have now concluded that Thomas is the killer.
Raymond’s body was discovered by police at her Marisule, Gros Islet residence on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 after they responded to a suspected burglary report from her family.
Reports are that family members became suspicious after phone calls went unanswered and her gate was discovered locked.
Police said she died from “asphyxia secondary to ligature strangulation”.
Raymond, who lived alone, was also sexually assaulted.
According to police sources, Thomas drove Raymond’s vehicle to a gas station to fix a punctured tire. He ended up abandoning the vehicle on the Castries Waterfront, near the government buildings.
Police said Thomas, a handyman, was known to the victim.
Good job officers. Let them know they cannot get away with murder.