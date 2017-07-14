Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

BREAKING NEWS: Man charged in connection with Grand Riviere homicide

By SNO Staff
July 14, 2017
The suspect who was held in connection with the shooting death of Seame Cherry on June 10 appeared in the Gros Islet District Court today, Friday, July 14, 2017.

Rawl Mandiel Casimir of Assou Canal, Gros Islet was charged for causing the death of Cherry, also known as ‘Shem’ and ‘Snake Oil’.

Cherry, 27, of Corinth, Gros Islet was shot four times in Piat, Grand Riviere, Gros Islet around 2 a.m. on June 10 while at a remembrance party for a male friend who was killed in January.

23 comments

  1. Anonymous
    July 14, 2017 at 6:20 PM

    Wam to you'll gasa, you'll want fellas to squeal tcl eh chpz

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Jah ute
    July 14, 2017 at 6:12 PM

    Freedom for my mob is a must

    (0)(4)
    Reply
  3. Wow
    July 14, 2017 at 5:48 PM

    Smh. It is all u fault innocent ppl get charged
    Instead of going to the police to speak the truth all u there busy typing. Smh. If somebody identify the guy as the killer what u all expect yhe police to do, nit charge the guy. The police was not there is u all that was there so go to the police n identify the true killer - simple

    (4)(0)
    Reply
  4. Anonymous
    July 14, 2017 at 5:34 PM

    If his innocent in this murder may the good Lord set him free, but if he was part of this murder justice have to be serve....cause Shem did nothin! absolutely nothin to rawl nor his other companion tht killed him.my knees jus start getting black to catch the other killer.(vengence Is mine saith the Lord I will Repay. Romans 12-19..it's all in the hands of the lord.may God continue to lead and direct the police officers to do they job.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  5. Anonymous
    July 14, 2017 at 5:14 PM

    But those who won't care for their relatives, especially those in their own household, have denied the true faith. Such people are worse than unbelievers.

    – 1 Timothy 5: 8

    (0)(3)
    Reply
  6. Annie
    July 14, 2017 at 5:03 PM

    When will they pick up the next suspect?

    (3)(0)
    Reply
  7. Local
    July 14, 2017 at 4:54 PM

    i dont think they said he killed him they said he caused it, i should think he caused them to kill him *shurgs*

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  8. Victimized
    July 14, 2017 at 4:44 PM

    Everyone knows its not him except the police so pass you'll ass to the police you'll worthless ppl

    (8)(2)
    Reply
  9. Foryourmoda
    July 14, 2017 at 4:34 PM

    God is not dead he is alive...one more to arrest ..

    (8)(2)
    Reply
  10. Eye Witness
    July 14, 2017 at 4:34 PM

    This is not the guy who killed him. Set the poor boy free. Everyone in Grande Riviere knows who did it. He did it in front of numerous witnesses.

    (6)(1)
    Reply
  11. Smfh
    July 14, 2017 at 4:27 PM

    Smfh those police need to do their job right .. the boy is innocent this is not the person urll said that kill...so since urll eh get the right person urll jus pin it on the boy i am so f---g mad .....then urll make a friend of the dead man identify the boy because the boy is a friend of the person urll are looking for uh....urll need to go piat and get about 10 ppl that was in the party to identify the right person ....them police need to do thier job fuvking right

    (5)(1)
    Reply
  12. Unknown
    July 14, 2017 at 4:27 PM

    It was about time

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  13. Chance
    July 14, 2017 at 4:07 PM

    No remorse!!!! He kill my cousin! I leave everything to God, he will deal with you accordingly. I don't know the motive

    (1)(1)
    Reply
  14. Deidra
    July 14, 2017 at 4:06 PM

    Gasa not mate dat kill snake oil, yall kno is not-- mate

    (3)(4)
    Reply
    • Unknown
      July 14, 2017 at 4:32 PM

      You seem to know a lot .y don't you go tell the cops since u so sure who

      (12)(2)
      Reply
    • Truth is
      July 14, 2017 at 4:39 PM

      Well since you know who did then let ur voice be heard, u know this is not the right forum. Until then someone has to pay. Is ppl like y'all that holding back alot of the information needed to convict the criminals

      (15)(0)
      Reply
  15. kiim
    July 14, 2017 at 4:02 PM

    TOO ME THATS NOT WHO KILLED THE DUDE....THATS HOW PEOPLE DOES GO TO JAIL INNOCENTLY SMFH THAT SYSTEM IS - I SW-EAR....KEEP YOUR HEAD UP...RIP SHEM!!

    (2)(1)
    Reply
    • Anonymous
      July 14, 2017 at 5:01 PM

      You are as guilty as the person who did it. Because you all know and not telling the police 🚨...shut your mouth 👄

      (3)(1)
      Reply

