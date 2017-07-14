BREAKING NEWS: Man charged in connection with Grand Riviere homicide

The suspect who was held in connection with the shooting death of Seame Cherry on June 10 appeared in the Gros Islet District Court today, Friday, July 14, 2017.

Rawl Mandiel Casimir of Assou Canal, Gros Islet was charged for causing the death of Cherry, also known as ‘Shem’ and ‘Snake Oil’.

Cherry, 27, of Corinth, Gros Islet was shot four times in Piat, Grand Riviere, Gros Islet around 2 a.m. on June 10 while at a remembrance party for a male friend who was killed in January.

