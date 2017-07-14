BREAKING NEWS: Man charged in connection with Grand Riviere homicide

The suspect who was held in connection with the shooting death of Seame Cherry on June 10 appeared in the Gros Islet District Court today, Friday, July 14, 2017.
Rawl Mandiel Casimir of Assou Canal, Gros Islet was charged for causing the death of Cherry, also known as ‘Shem’ and ‘Snake Oil’.
Cherry, 27, of Corinth, Gros Islet was shot four times in Piat, Grand Riviere, Gros Islet around 2 a.m. on June 10 while at a remembrance party for a male friend who was killed in January.
Freedom for my mob is a must
Smh. It is all u fault innocent ppl get charged
Instead of going to the police to speak the truth all u there busy typing. Smh. If somebody identify the guy as the killer what u all expect yhe police to do, nit charge the guy. The police was not there is u all that was there so go to the police n identify the true killer - simple
If his innocent in this murder may the good Lord set him free, but if he was part of this murder justice have to be serve....cause Shem did nothin! absolutely nothin to rawl nor his other companion tht killed him.my knees jus start getting black to catch the other killer.(vengence Is mine saith the Lord I will Repay. Romans 12-19..it's all in the hands of the lord.may God continue to lead and direct the police officers to do they job.
He's innocent and you know it stop playing like you don't know
But those who won't care for their relatives, especially those in their own household, have denied the true faith. Such people are worse than unbelievers.
– 1 Timothy 5: 8
When will they pick up the next suspect?
i dont think they said he killed him they said he caused it, i should think he caused them to kill him *shurgs*
Everyone knows its not him except the police so pass you'll ass to the police you'll worthless ppl
God is not dead he is alive...one more to arrest ..
This is not the guy who killed him. Set the poor boy free. Everyone in Grande Riviere knows who did it. He did it in front of numerous witnesses.
If you have info why hold it give it to the police
You, not talking is also part of the problem..
Smfh those police need to do their job right .. the boy is innocent this is not the person urll said that kill...so since urll eh get the right person urll jus pin it on the boy i am so f---g mad .....then urll make a friend of the dead man identify the boy because the boy is a friend of the person urll are looking for uh....urll need to go piat and get about 10 ppl that was in the party to identify the right person ....them police need to do thier job fuvking right
If u know so much why don't u tell the police who it is. If not shut the hell up with your complaining
Indeed. If he has info, why not let the police know .. anonymously perhaps ?
It was about time
No remorse!!!! He kill my cousin! I leave everything to God, he will deal with you accordingly. I don't know the motive
Gasa not mate dat kill snake oil, yall kno is not-- mate
You seem to know a lot .y don't you go tell the cops since u so sure who
Well since you know who did then let ur voice be heard, u know this is not the right forum. Until then someone has to pay. Is ppl like y'all that holding back alot of the information needed to convict the criminals
TOO ME THATS NOT WHO KILLED THE DUDE....THATS HOW PEOPLE DOES GO TO JAIL INNOCENTLY SMFH THAT SYSTEM IS - I SW-EAR....KEEP YOUR HEAD UP...RIP SHEM!!
You are as guilty as the person who did it. Because you all know and not telling the police 🚨...shut your mouth 👄