BREAKING NEWS: Man charged for Sophia Edwards murder

By SNO Staff
March 9, 2017
Sophia Edwards

Peter Donovan was today, Thursday, March 9  charged with non-capital murder in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend, 31-year-old Sophia Edwards, police said.

Donovan is expected to appear in court tomorrow (Friday, March 10) for a bail hearing.

Edwards, a mother of three, was reportedly stabbed in the neck on her birthday, Sunday, March 5, 2017.

Her death is the 17th homicide of 2017.

10 comments

  1. calo
    March 9, 2017 at 10:06 PM

    this court system is sickening.....bail hearing????

  2. chairman
    March 9, 2017 at 9:55 PM

    Now come on people one must be taken to court for bail after been charge is either bail accepted or denied

  3. Anonymous
    March 9, 2017 at 8:59 PM

    Is this a naturalised Saint Lucian? That last name is too English and too other Caribbean perhaps. Bail for chopping? Pass a law against this kind of murder. What the hell is wrong with our politicians?

  4. Upset much
    March 9, 2017 at 8:58 PM

    Hang the basted. No court chupz

  5. anonymous
    March 9, 2017 at 8:47 PM

    Bail!!!!! Ki fuck sa. Murdered his woman he claim to love then escaped and now justice system coming with bail. Family members please castrate him by his balls or make him go search for bwigo. Papa salop mwen fache.

  6. Wisdom
    March 9, 2017 at 8:38 PM

    Bail hearing does not mean that he will get bail...everyone gets a hearing to apply for bail whether its a bailable offence or not

  7. Anonymous
    March 9, 2017 at 8:29 PM

    Why is it non capital murder. Are yall serious.

  8. Janice Williams
    March 9, 2017 at 8:10 PM

    Bail hearing? What the hell? No we are not yet serious about crime. Nah Saint Lucia. You eh ready yet.

  9. Anonymous
    March 9, 2017 at 8:06 PM

    Like seriously bail.....st.Lucia finish this is murder you are guilty 😈😈😈😈😈

