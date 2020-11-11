BREAKING NEWS: Millet resident charged for Renato Venturi murder

Gerald Primus Paul (left) and Renato Venturi
(St. Lucia News Online) — Police have formally charged a 60-year-old suspect in the murder of restaurant owner Renato Venturi, 70, and the attempted murder of his wife, 68-year-old Cheryl Venturi, according to law enforcement sources.

Gerald Primus Paul, also known as “Kayet”, a resident of Tet Chimen, Millet was arrested on Sunday, November 8, 2020, sources said. He was later slapped with the charges in relation to the crime.

Police reports have indicated that Renato and his wife were attacked by a male assailant as the couple entered their home on Belma Lane, off Morne Road, Castries on the evening of Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Police said Renato was lashed in the back of the head and died at the scene while his wife was severely beaten, also sustaining head injuries. She was hospitalised in critical condition but has since been discharged from the hospital.

Renato was the owner of Renato’s Restaurant, which specialises in Italian cuisine. The business is located in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet.

Paul was reportedly well-known to the victims.

