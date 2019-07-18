Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Man burnt to death in Babonneau fire

By SNO Staff
July 18, 2019

This pic is for dramatization purposes only, and not related to the wooden structure mentioned in the article below.

Two days after a fire destroyed a wooden structure in Talvern, Babonneau, police are reporting that the charred remains of a man were discovered in the rubble.

Police said the remains have been identified as that of Steve Bernard, popularly known as “Bico’.

According to police, a foul smell from the rubble led to neighbours to investigate. The body was discovered around close to 10 a.m. under the rubble.

Initially, emergency officials reported that the 16x20ft structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Officials responded to the report at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday.

