UPDATED: Man in custody in connection with Dennery homicide

Saint Lucia has just recorded another homicide.
A man, believed to be in his late 40’s to early 50’s, was reportedly chopped in the neck in Grand Riviere, Dennery this afternoon.
A witness told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that the man’s head was almost severed. SNO received the report at 1:45 p.m.
“Only the gullet holding his head in place,” the witness said.
A male suspect, who allegedly never left the scene, is currently in police custody.
The motive for the killing is not yet clear. However, SNO was told that the victim and the suspect were friends and that the suspect stood at the scene “in shock” until the police arrived.
This is the 16th homicide for 2017.
SNO will provide more information as it becomes available.
