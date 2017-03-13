BREAKING NEWS: Locals busted with drugs at sea near Castries

Two men are scheduled to be slapped with drug-related charges today, three days after they were caught with marijuana at sea.
Police Marine Unit Commander Finley Leonce told St. Lucia News Online that the men, who are from Soufriere, were caught after 11 p.m. on Friday, March 10, one to two nautical miles west of Castries.
He said officers aboard a Police Marine Unit vessel were conducting a routine patrol when they observed a pirogue travelling in a northerly direction.
The Unit did a “routine boarding” of the vessel, and during a search, discovered a quantity of marijuana, Leonce said.
The marine chief was unable to disclose the weight of the drugs.
He said the men were scheduled to be charged and taken to court today.
All off a sudden they really catching them fools often
Is this the way we want to treat the police? Where is the respect? And why do we want the police to protect us if, in doing so, they are subjected to all types of verbal abuse?
"The marine chief was unable to disclose the weight of the drugs" .......... Lmfao. What a sick country.
yes marine chief when you have collected your portion you will release the remaining.sick dogs