COURTS
Get St. Lucia News Online headlines on Whatsapp. Save +1 (758) 712-6700 to your phone's contact list. Send WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you

BREAKING NEWS: Locals busted with drugs at sea near Castries

By SNO Staff
March 13, 2017
Compressed marijuana * Photo not actual marijuana referred to in story.

Compressed marijuana * Photo not actual marijuana referred to in story.

Two men are scheduled to be slapped with drug-related charges today, three days after they were caught with marijuana at sea.

Police Marine Unit Commander Finley Leonce told St. Lucia News Online that the men, who are from Soufriere, were caught after 11 p.m. on Friday, March 10, one to two nautical miles west of Castries.

He said officers aboard a Police Marine Unit vessel were conducting a routine patrol when they observed a pirogue travelling in a northerly direction.

The Unit did a “routine boarding” of the vessel, and during a search, discovered a quantity of marijuana, Leonce said.

The marine chief was unable to disclose the weight of the drugs.

He said the men were scheduled to be charged and taken to court today.

 

 

(3)(5)
Share82
Pin
Share
+11
Shares 83
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

4 comments

  1. Words
    March 13, 2017 at 4:30 PM

    All off a sudden they really catching them fools often

    (0)(1)
    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    March 13, 2017 at 4:05 PM

    Is this the way we want to treat the police? Where is the respect? And why do we want the police to protect us if, in doing so, they are subjected to all types of verbal abuse?

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  3. even steven
    March 13, 2017 at 1:02 PM

    "The marine chief was unable to disclose the weight of the drugs" .......... Lmfao. What a sick country.

    (15)(2)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.