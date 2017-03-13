BREAKING NEWS: Local journalist in police custody for rape

Police sources have confirmed that a prominent local journalist is in their custody in connection with a rape allegation.
It is not yet clear if the journalist, who is currently locked up at Custody Suites, will be charged today, but police are continuing their investigations into the incident.
No further details were made available.
At least one other news source has reported on the journalist’s arrest.
If its not Andre', Rick or Timothy and still wearing training wheels then you should retract this "prominent" journalist moniker from the individual. You are committing heresy calling that journal prominent.
Everything goes in this little beautiful Island
mwe mem i hope is not elliot
Cut his corcolok!
St Lucians need to continue praying so that God could deal with those people who would like to see the country go down the drain for person/political gains
Who is this journalist why you'll hiding his name.And how is now am hearing about a local journalist charge for rape today.
Remember it's just an allegation, no charges yet.. let's wait and not judge too quickly
Its a matter of innocent until proven guilty... You can't go slandering a persons name without evidence..that will leave media liable to any legal approach from a case of defamation of character...not to mention endangering the accused life..and furthermore obstructing an investigation.
Food for thought
Um.....what now?
I really wanna kno who this journalist is..
ppl business
I wonder who....
Me too.