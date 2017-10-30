Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

UPDATED: Licensed firearm holder kills man in Ti Rocher

By SNO Staff
October 30, 2017
Share141
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 141

Police are investigating homicide #48 that occurred in Ti Rocher, Micoud early Monday, Oct. 30.

Reports are that a shop owner and a male were involved in an altercation in the shop when the businessman fatally shot the victim.

The shop owner, who is reported to be a licensed firearm holder, was injured.

More details soon.

(32)(9)
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

14 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 30, 2017 at 9:21 PM

    Hmm ,lucian's

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    October 30, 2017 at 11:46 AM

    How you know is a guy haha

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  3. Rude
    October 30, 2017 at 11:46 AM

    Anonymous it seems you are encouraging crime..if a man come to your house with a cutlass and fishing gun ,you need to let him hurt you to defend yourself ? or if a man come to rob you he must first strike the first blow before you can defend yourself ? Wow

    (5)(1)
    Reply
  4. Anonymous
    October 30, 2017 at 11:28 AM

    Micoud

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  5. The Pos
    October 30, 2017 at 10:41 AM

    OK SOOOO..... YOU GO TO STEAL FROM THE MAN, CHOP HIM IN THE PROCESS AND YOU GET KILLED? YOOO SOME OF US EH. SOME OF US. ANOTHER SHOOTING INCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY BEFORE THAT IN ANSE GER WHERE A YOUNG MAN WAS SHOT AFTER BEING TOLD TO BEHAVE HIMSELF AND COOL DOWN BUT NO HE PROCEEDED TO GO TO THE MANS HOUSE WITH HIS CUTLASS AND FISHING GUN. THE MAN IN RETURN WENT TO SEARCH FOR THE THIS FISHING GUN SUPER HERO AT HIS HOME AND SHOT HIM IN THE ARM. LESSON TO BE LEARNT.... DON'T TROUBLE TROUBLE UNLESS TROUBLE TROUBLES YOU. ALOT OF OUR YOUNG MEN NEED A CHILL PILL LITERALLY....

    (34)(1)
    Reply
  6. Ty
    October 30, 2017 at 10:25 AM

    HE RIGHT TO SHOOT HIM ONE LESS THIEF

    (13)(1)
    Reply
  7. Anonymous
    October 30, 2017 at 10:23 AM

    He injured himself and now will be shouting self-defence.

    (3)(25)
    Reply
  8. Anonymous
    October 30, 2017 at 10:18 AM

    Ti rocher, castries or ti rocher, micoud??

    (3)(7)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.