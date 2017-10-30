UPDATED: Licensed firearm holder kills man in Ti Rocher

Police are investigating homicide #48 that occurred in Ti Rocher, Micoud early Monday, Oct. 30.
Reports are that a shop owner and a male were involved in an altercation in the shop when the businessman fatally shot the victim.
The shop owner, who is reported to be a licensed firearm holder, was injured.
More details soon.
Anonymous it seems you are encouraging crime..if a man come to your house with a cutlass and fishing gun ,you need to let him hurt you to defend yourself ? or if a man come to rob you he must first strike the first blow before you can defend yourself ? Wow
Micoud
OK SOOOO..... YOU GO TO STEAL FROM THE MAN, CHOP HIM IN THE PROCESS AND YOU GET KILLED? YOOO SOME OF US EH. SOME OF US. ANOTHER SHOOTING INCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY BEFORE THAT IN ANSE GER WHERE A YOUNG MAN WAS SHOT AFTER BEING TOLD TO BEHAVE HIMSELF AND COOL DOWN BUT NO HE PROCEEDED TO GO TO THE MANS HOUSE WITH HIS CUTLASS AND FISHING GUN. THE MAN IN RETURN WENT TO SEARCH FOR THE THIS FISHING GUN SUPER HERO AT HIS HOME AND SHOT HIM IN THE ARM. LESSON TO BE LEARNT.... DON'T TROUBLE TROUBLE UNLESS TROUBLE TROUBLES YOU. ALOT OF OUR YOUNG MEN NEED A CHILL PILL LITERALLY....
HE RIGHT TO SHOOT HIM ONE LESS THIEF
He injured himself and now will be shouting self-defence.
Ti rocher, castries or ti rocher, micoud??
