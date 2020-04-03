BREAKING NEWS: LIAT to suspend regular service for 2 weeks

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – LIAT will suspend all passenger services for the next 14 days due to the impact of COVID-19.

The airline will only operate charters and cargo flights during this period.

Chief Executive Officer Mrs Julie Reifer-Jones explained that the imposition of travel bans and border closures had ground regional travel to a halt.

“We tried to maintain a limited schedule, however, the present conditions make this impossible,” she stated.

As a result, the company has implemented a temporary suspension of passenger services from April 4 for a period of 14 days in the first instance. The suspension will be reviewed after the first 14 days.

The airline has issued a travel advisory for all affected passengers.

Passengers booked during the period of suspension will automatically have their bookings cancelled and will receive full credit. Passengers will be able to re-book as soon as the airline resumes passenger services.

Mrs Reifer-Jones acknowledged that this was an extremely challenging time for the airline, its employees and other stakeholders.

She disclosed that the airline had implemented several other measures including temporary layoffs and reduced working hours.

In addition, the airline’s Board of Directors is in direct communication with regional governments to secure a support package that would see the company maintain a limited schedule when the situation allows.

LIAT will continue to review the rapidly changing situation and remains committed to ensuring that our region is connected.

The airline is grateful to our staff, customers, and stakeholders for their loyalty and understanding during this unprecedented period.

