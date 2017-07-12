BREAKING NEWS: Latest homicide victim was acquitted of murder in 2016

Charles Justin, also known as Stanley, of Plateau, Babonneau, the latest homicide victim, was one of two men charged in connection with a homicide – the discovery of a body in a shallow grave – in March last year in Babonneau.

However, the murder charge against him was dropped and he was released on order from the High Court on November 23, 2016, according to Kerwin Albert, communications officer at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) where Justin was an inmate.

Albert said while Justin was “acquitted” his co-accused Neil ‘Jerry’ Wilson, remains behind bars for the same offence.

Justin, 32, sustained fatal stab wounds on Jeremie Street, Castries just before 8:00 last evening (Tuesday, July 11).

He and Wilson (28 at the time), also of Plateau, were charged with murder on March 29, 2016 in connection with the death of their friend, Dean Monlouis of La Guerre, Babonneau, who was discovered in a shallow grave on March 24, 2016 in Plateau Babonneau.

The duo attempted to shield from cameras on their arrival at court.

Monlouis’s death was the 8th of 31 homicides committed last year.

Relatives of Monlouis had reported that he disappeared three days prior to the discovery of his decomposing remains.

Reports are that time indicated that Monlouis shared an apartment with the two murder accused.

Neighbours had speculated that the deceased had a heated exchange with his roommates over an alleged illicit activity, which may have led to his disappearance, and that he had received death threats.

The body of Monlouis was later discovered buried under a coconut tree, and Justin and Wilson were subsequently arrested.

It is not yet clear if Justin’s murder last evening is connected with his murder charge last year.

Justin’s death ties the 2016 homicide figure of 31.