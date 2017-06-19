BREAKING NEWS: L’abbayee mother died from heavy consumption of alcohol

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

A post mortem examination on the body of 38-year-old L’abbayee resident Jahmain Fevriere who died at her home last week, has revealed that her death was not as a result of suicide as relatives and friends had suspected.

Her death was triggered by excessive alcohol intake, law enforcement sources said.

The post morten, done today, June 19, 2017 by Dr. Wayne Felicien, revealed the cause of death to be “metabolic imbalance secondary to acute necrohemorrhagic pancreatitis”.

Law enforcement and medical sources say there was heavy consumption of alcohol prior, which is a cause of acute pancreatitis.

Fevrier, a mother of two, was at home with her boyfriend on the afternoon of Monday, June 12, 2017 when she complained of not feeling well then collapsed, foaming at the mouth, according to sources.

Emergency services were contacted around 1:45 p.m., however when they arrived on the scene they reportedly found Fevrier without a pulse, sources said.

It is not yet clear if Fevrier was seen drinking before she collapsed.

Relatives and friends of the deceased told St. Lucia News Online that Fevrier had made several attempts to take her life by drinking poisonous substances, hence they suspected she died from suicide.

They claimed she was stressed out from domestic-related issues.

Her death has been determined to be from “natural causes” based on the post mortem results, police said.