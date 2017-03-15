BREAKING NEWS: Jozet in police custody

Fourteen-year-old Jozet Kave Alexander, who went missing for almost two weeks after allegedly lying about going to visit her cousin’s home, was found by the police this morning in Soufriere – hours after St. Lucia News Online (SNO) broke the story about her missing status.
The teen’s cousin, Shakira Alexander, told SNO that she received the news around 9 a.m. today that Jozet was spotted by police just as she was boarding a bus on Baron’s Drive.
Jozet was taken to the Vieux Fort Police Station.
At the time of filing this report, Shakira said her cousin was still in police custody where she is being questioned. Her mother was expected to join her.
It is not yet clear if Jozet, a minor, or the person or persons who accommodated her, face charges.
Shakira said that on Saturday, March 4 , 2017, Jozet, who lives in New Row, Micoud, told her older brother that she was going to her cousin’s house in Vieux Fort.
She never showed up at her cousin’s house.
“I called my sister to find out why she had not sent her home since it was late,” Shakira had told SNO in a previous interview.
“My sister told me that she had not seen her at all. That she and her husband had been at their home for the entire day that Saturday,” Shakira added.
This was the second time that Jozet, a student of the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School, had gone missing.
The first time she left for three days. It was discovered that she went “Babonneau at some boy” but returned safely home, Shakira said.
Kid probably needs counselling
I hope that someone can help this young girl deal with the issues that would cause her to runaway from both home and school. We have alot of misguided youth who needs our help and not our criticism and abuse for their immature irrational actions. I also hope that if any adults accommodated her or facilitated her in running away they should be persecuted to the full extent of the law to send a message to all those others who help destroy other people's children for their own selfish desires
Sorry to say, but it's partly our fault as parents. This gitl is 14, looking like she's 24. Parents go back and have your children dress as children. Having a 14 year old dress and looking like a big woman, hair style and all. Send your kids to neighborhood schools so your village can help you keep an eye out. Stopping sending your children everywhere the music jumps. Kids need freedom, but these children now have too many freedom. Most of the times you see children out having a grand old time with no parent in sight, (half the time parents can't afford to go , yet we find the money to buy cloths, shoes, tickets and hairstyle for our children to go). We all want our children to fit in and be happy; but we are doing them a disservice giving in to them. That is why we have so many unhappy children in st. Lucia now ( because they can't keep up with compilation ).
She deserves two slaps and the police should charge the people she was staying with. Disgusting. Wasting police time.
Someone had already comment that she was in Soufriere...and that was true
Its a sad state of affairs here in fair Helen. When will the necessary authorities realize how they are failing the young ladies in need of intervention. So many times we say its the parents fault but what about the system. We live in a society with no social safety nets and just waiting for our children who are traumatized and having difficult times to just fall through the cracks. the girls will keep running away because they know that there is no real recompense for their actions. At the end of the day boys are sent to the BTC and the girls are placed with their family or a foster carer is found. What most of those troubled female teenagers need is a home. A home where they can be assisted and receive psychological support full time 24/7 support. not just coming to attend a session but to be institutionalized. Its time to wake up people and cry to your government to provide the necessary facilities to our troubled girl, no more excuses, they deserve the attention too.
Innocence and youth are precious things young lady. Don't learn this when you're too old and it's too late!
Why would she face charges? This is obviously is a private matter. I would advice some family counseling and maybe birth control pills for this young lady.
Pretty sure it's illegal to post the identity of a child in legal trouble.
Sure it's illegal in same case. But her name and pictures was out there because she was reported missing; and this is an update.
