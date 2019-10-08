Joshua Brown was killed in a drug deal; one suspect arrested, two others sought

Law enforcement officials in Dallas, US have made a breakthrough in the fatal shooting of Joshua Brown however it has nothing to do with the recent murder trial of ex-cop Amber Guyger.

Officials said his death is linked to a drug deal.

The 28-year-old was gunned down in a parking lot last week Friday, days after testifying in the trial of Guyger who was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Brown’s neighbour, Botham Jean, in his own apartment in September 2018. Guyger claimed she mistook the apartment for hers and thought Jean, a 26-year-old St. Lucian-born accountant, was a burglar.

Following Brown’s execution 10 days after the trial, many people speculated on social media that his death may be linked to him testifying against Guyger, and amid reports that he was scheduled to testify in a civil lawsuit against the Dallas police.

However, reports coming of Dallas on Tuesday, Oct. 8 has indicated that Brown was killed in a marijuana deal gone wrong and that they have arrested one suspect, 20-year-old Jacquerious Mitchell and are seeking two other suspects, 22-year-old Thaddeous Charles Green, and 32-year-old Michael Diaz Mitchell.

Media reports indicate that the three suspects went to Brown’s apartment to buy marijuana when an argument and altercation developed. Jacquerious Mitchell was wounded in the fight, and he allegedly told the police, according to media reports, that it was Green who shot Brown.

Brown died while receiving treatment at a hospital.

One of the suspects took Brown’s backpack and gun before fleeing the scene, reports indicate.

Green and Thaddeous Mitchell dropped the wounded Jacquerious Mitchell at a hospital and then fled the state, reports further stated.

WFAA has reported that 12 pounds of marijuana, 149 grams of THC cartridges, and $4,157 cash were taken from Brown’s apartment when police conducted a search after the shooting.

Assistant Chief Avery Moore told WFAA that the rumors surrounding Brown’s death have been false all along and encouraged “community leaders” to be careful what they say.

“The rumors shared by community leaders that Mr. Brown’s death was related to the Amber Guyger trial and that the Dallas Police Department was responsible are false. We encourage those leaders to be mindful because their words may jeopardize the integrity of the city of Dallas and Dallas Police Department,” Moore is quoted as saying by WFAA.

