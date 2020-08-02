Irfaan Ali officially declared Guyana’s president

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Chairman of GECOM Justice (rt’d) Claudette Singh has officially declared Mohamed Irfaan Ali of the People’s Progress Party (PPP) as the president of Guyana.

This was confirmed by Public Relations Officer of GECOM Yolanda Ward.

Justice Singh has officially written to the Chancellor (ag) of the Judiciary Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards informing her Ali has been declared as the ninth executive president of Guyana and to facilitate arrangements for him to be sworn in.

“In this regard, I take this opportunity to officially inform you of the declaration by the Commission and to request that in your capacity as Chancellor, arrangements are made to facilitate the swearing-in of the new President,” Justice Singh wrote.

The declaration of the results of the election comes exactly five months after Guyanese went to the polls. A national vote recount showed the PPP winning the elections by over 15,000 votes but the now-ousted APNU+AFC had refused to accept the results and embarked on a campaign alleging fraud.

There were also several elections cases that reached all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice.

The latest case sponsored by the APNU+AFC challenged the recount figures but the Court of Appeal on Thursday last upheld the decision of Chief Justice Roxane George that the national vote recount is valid and that the chief elections officer, as an employee of GECOM, must do as he is told.

The appeal was dismissed as being frivolous and vexatious and further abuse of the Court.