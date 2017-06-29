BREAKING NEWS: Inmate shot, officers wounded at Bordelais Correctional Facility

An inmate was shot and two correctional officers sustained minor injuries during a flare-up of violence in the maximum security section of the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) on Wednesday, June 28, according to BCF Public Relations Officer Kerwin Albert.
The inmate sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and is in stable condition after being treated by medical personnel at the facility, Albert said.
The incident started around 9:45 a.m. in the maximum security unit when two inmates armed makeshift knives called shanks confronted another inmate, just as the unit was opened for recreation.
The inmate who was confronted was quickly secured in his cell, however the situation escalated when the other two inmates refused to hand over their weapons.
After negotiations failed, Albert said officers of the Special Operations Unit were called to take charge of the situation.
However, the special unit came under attack when they attempted to disarm the two inmates. As a result the officers used pepper spray. This too failed to stop the agitated inmates.
Albert said the shield was used but this also failed.
“As a result they had to use lethal force,” the PRO stated.
A member of the unit discharged one round which hit the inmate who was armed with the 16-inch shank. This action quelled the disturbance and the inmates were subdued and disarmed.
A subsequent search of the unit resulted in the recovery of four weapons.
Two of the officers sustained minor injuries in the attack – one from the shank and the other from a broom stick. Albert said the officers sustained those injuries during the time they released the pepper spray.
The PRO said the maximum security unit, which houses “high-risk, high-profile” inmates is the scene of regular fights, sometimes weekly, but this is the first time in recent memory that lethal force had to be used by the special unit.
Albert also expressed “surprise” that the situation escalated to such violence against the prison officers,and the authorities there are wondering if the incident was a “set up” to attack the staff of the prison.
The two armed inmates in yesterday’s attack are on remind for undisclosed crimes. They are expected to be charged as the Major Crimes Unit of the police force carry out its investigation, Albert said.
Make d officers answer questions now...how did these weapons end up in there
The officer did what he was trained to do to take control of the situation. Life is precious, yes they're in jail and they don't have all their rights but every life is precious. Well done officer.
Wow...these officers could have been killed 😱 Kudos to them!
I'm happy they came out safe and I hope these prisoners get penalized as they are supposed to.
Well just one of the many FUNNY things at that place. Sometime ago a female correctional officer was actually found on compound with cocaine in her vagina and yet got off free. Police unable to successfully prosecute what seemed like a straight forward case. Interestingly whilst the case was proceeding she remained on the job that being justified by a high ranking prison official. So what do you know.
Great Job officer next time we taking both arms and legs. Everyday we are praying for our people safety and we also have to pray for our officer safety to. Your life was in danger you did your job, Mary Francis what say you officers are humans too how do you plan on speaking on their behalf, even you need protection from those criminals you giving them rights by nom mama.
Was just wondering whether the unit has rubber bullets as part of their arsenal or stun guns
wdf 16 inchess!!! thats almost the length of a cutlass. Wahh boy de corruption in this country at its highest. Somebody plz take me away or get someone REAL to help this country because everyone FAKE and making people from other countries give us work to do in our own country for ''no money''
Boy oh boy if I was in the officer place , I wudda cripple all three inmates... No tym for that or send them f***KING ICU....On the streets they giving trouble in prison you want to continue , no tym for that!
lool the fellas vex cause they wanted to bool the other inmate and the police stop them
Looollll
Next time shot to kill kill killlĺllllllll9
Those prisoners had a death wish . You do not attack a prison officer with shanks and live . Bordelais correctional facility needs professional help , too over crowded .
If the office had kill him u all would be saying something else like they eh no how to handle these situations stop being hypocrites great job officers
where the hell they got the knives from? he's lucky just his arm they should have shot his ass instead!
Shot in the wrong spot disable both arms! You in Prison causing havoc!
That officer needs to go to the shooting range for practice cause those prisoners should have been in ICU in critical condition fighting for their lives.
i dont think he needs to go any shooting range cause trust me am sure he wanted to just fly his head with a single shot but if he had done that then people will say they use to much force they could a shoot him in his leg in his arm and mary francis will come on tv and beat her mouth about human rights and regardless they in prison they do have some sort of rights and protection which is limited to what a free person might have just ask any inmate they will tel you and the story goes on so that officer was just playing it safe at the end of the day. it did come out handled well regardless it could have come out much worst than this
Keep safe officers and always remain vigilant. God's guidance and protection as you guys perform this very dangerous task.
He wasn't shot enough