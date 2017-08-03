BREAKING NEWS: Host venues for Jounen Kwéyòl 2017 announced

PRESS RELEASE – The Folk Research Centre (FRC) is pleased to announce the four host communities for Creole Heritage Month/Jounen Kwéyòl 2017 and they are:

1. Babonneau: in the North

2. Vieux-Fort: in the South

3. La Ressource, Dennery: in the East

4. Marigot: in the West

Preparations for the St. Lucia’s biggest cultural festival are in an advanced stage.

Under the direction of the FRC, the most widely celebrated cultural event in St. Lucia, Jounen Kwéyòl, will take place on Sunday October 29th this year.

The Celebration of Arts and Creole Heritage month begins with a launch of the activity on Sunday September 24th at the Vieux Fort Square.

A church service in Kwéyòl will herald the celebration followed by a parade of Creole Groups from the church to the square accompanied by Séwénal music.

At the square will be the ambience of a mini Jounen Kwéyòl with the display of Creole technologies, vending and entertainment.

Throughout the month of October which is Arts and Creole Heritage Month, activities will be held by the four host communities as well as national events such as the Icon Series, Fèt Magwit, Lawenn Kwéyòl pageant, Jennès pageant, Art exhibition and Artist market, Ditè Kwéyòl, Woulélaba, Music, Storytelling and Poetry Fiesta, Fèsten Tanbou and a Kwéyòl Music Fiesta.

Jounen Kwéyòl which is the brainchild of the Folk Research Centre is celebrated in recognition of Jounen Kwéyòl Entonnasyonal (International Creole Day) which is observed on October 28th of each year.

Jounen Kwéyòl aims to make the St. Lucian society aware of the strength and value of the Kwéyòl language and to assist in the understanding, preservation and development of its rich cultural resources.