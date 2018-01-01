BREAKING NEWS: Homicides #59 and #60 – Two bodies discovered in Vieux Fort

The year 2018 has arrived with the St. Lucia police investigating, possibly, the last two homicides of 2017 after the bodies of two males were discovered in Cantonement, Vieux Fort on Sunday night, Dec. 31.

According to reports and law enforcement sources, the first victim was discovered around 9 p.m. in a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds to the upper body, and died several hours later in hospital.

The second body, also with gunshot wounds, was discovered later on in the same area where the first body was discovered, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet confirmed whether the victims are locals or non-nationals.

Police believe the incident/s occurred around 8 p.m.

Unofficially, these deaths bring to 60 the number of homicides recorded in 2017.