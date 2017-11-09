BREAKING NEWS: Homicide victim #50 identified

The man who was shot to death in a motor vehicle in Gros Islet on Thursday, Nov. 9 has been identified as 28-year-old Dwight Prospere, also known as Kirk and Kirk John, of La Clery, Castries, according to law enforcement sources.

Prospere’s body was discovered between 12 and 1 p.m. in a parked car near the Pigeon Island Causeway.

Prior to the discovery, several persons reported hearing gunshots in the area and police sources have indicated that the body was discovered with gunshot wounds.

This is the 50th homicide for 2017.







