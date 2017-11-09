BREAKING NEWS: Homicide victim #50 identified

The man who was shot to death in a motor vehicle in Gros Islet on Thursday, Nov. 9 has been identified as 28-year-old Dwight Prospere, also known as Kirk and Kirk John, of La Clery, Castries, according to law enforcement sources.
Prospere’s body was discovered between 12 and 1 p.m. in a parked car near the Pigeon Island Causeway.
Prior to the discovery, several persons reported hearing gunshots in the area and police sources have indicated that the body was discovered with gunshot wounds.
This is the 50th homicide for 2017.
R.I.P Kirk babyyy
It's so sad what our youth attract into the lives. They have lost all respect for God ,themselves and other's. All of them have the same appearance. Parents please pray for your children especially the boys and try to bring them up with the right morals.
Where are the UWP SLP comments. Am waiting.
Awa poor jab our young men must straighten up Awa thats too many 50 young take a 9_5 job in stead and you will leave much longer,
"Live" not "leave"SMDH
😂😂😂😂
Fast life catching up to y'all
Bad boy pose dat. Looking good in ah de gold chain and screw face. Saint Lucia will definitely miss u