(SNO) — Law enforcement sources have confirmed that a man was shot and killed at the Vieux Fort Fishing Complex on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m.

The victim, who is believed to be in his early 20’s, was reportedly shot in the head and died on the spot.

Reports are that the victim was cleaning fish when at least two individuals approached him and one shot him.

