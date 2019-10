Share This On:

Law enforcement sources have confirmed the report of a homicide in Richfond, Dennery.

Details are sketchy at this time, but reports reaching St. Lucia News Online are that a male individual is dead and that the incident occurred in the ‘Seabreeze area’.

Officials received the report of the incident at about 8 a.m. today.

Investigators are still at the scene gathering information.

We will provide more details as soon as they become available.

