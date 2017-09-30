UPDATE: Homicide in Bagatelle – teen killed

A young male was reportedly shot to death in Bagatelle early Saturday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim who is 16 years old, was reportedly shot in the chest, and transported by private means to Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred about 2: 40 a.m. Unconfirmed reports are that the incident was a drive-by.

This is the 41st homicide for 2017.

More details soon.