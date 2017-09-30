UPDATE: Homicide in Bagatelle – teen killed

A young male was reportedly shot to death in Bagatelle early Saturday morning, according to law enforcement sources.
The victim who is 16 years old, was reportedly shot in the chest, and transported by private means to Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting occurred about 2: 40 a.m. Unconfirmed reports are that the incident was a drive-by.
This is the 41st homicide for 2017.
More details soon.
Killer bees on the lose.
Police officers need to patrol these areas at all times.
You cannot curtail a society to hide or run away from lawlessness. You must curtail lawlessness and let your society bloom.
What comprehensive strategy and action plan do the police and authorities have. Nothing. Just knee jerk reaction or organize a few quick patrols at hot spots every time a spate of violence occurs. The patrols last for one week and disappear.
The commissioner or minister of security need to seriously address the nation on that matter and be able to define key aspects withholding operational specifics so citizens can get a sense of something is being done and feel safe and confident that we can move around safely. If its not murder its rape and now the craze is car theft. Whilst yes citizens must be proactive but as tax payers we expect at least a decent level of protection.
The police cannot fool us otherwise because if there was a plan and strategy citizens would know. We would be able to feel it. Well we feel nothing except the bullets, blood and cries of victims, some innocent passers by and their families. We are being treated to ad hoc policing.
I guess between our police being in Dominica (the Minister said maybe for a month) and others tied up beefing up Bordelais security for foreign prisoners, our streets are naked.
Effective policing is planning and action. Not talk. Talk is free. Are the CCTV cameras around the city and other areas working? I guess not!
What is wrong with these young people they don'tcare about human lives these days, the killings is getting out of hand GUNS is not the answer, we should do more talking and reasoning than picking up wespons
Why is GUNS or to easy to purchase.
Please stop the killings and start using our minds more creatively go and do something to help someone less fortunate than yourself it's shouldn't be all about money.
PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE STOP KILLING ONE ANOTHER, LIFE IS TO SHORT
Oh my Not again! Stop it n Stop it ppl! Too much i say. Lord help my country. Rip
At 2:00 what you doing their eh he should be in bed poor boy boys on the blocks bad influence be in your bed my sons my girls ,take the right roads
this is the side effects when the law is there to protect corporal punishment, teens are enjoying it at the expense of their parents, the legislators want to follow suite to foreign super powers in a bit to collect hand outs, those hand outs they get goes into the their pocket and do not filter to the people who needed it the most. Hence you have kids of all ages wandering on the street. Again alot of serial things are pending to happen and we clap and cheer the ones who are the big white collar criminals living on tax payer dollars!
The dance they having their on a Friday night that pulling all the young boys and young girls....these things to the police should just stop nothing good going on in them dance
They priests did not want birth control. Now they cannot help us with the rising murder and death control. We are overpopulated. We are overpopulated for the natural resources available to average Saint Lucians today.
Lacking insight and foresight, the misguided SLP opened the flood gates. They chose to sell our lands and patrimony to those who can pay thousands of dollars.
They chose money over the development of the impressionable youth. This has marginalised born and bred Saint Lucians. They chose to borrow money, kicking the can down the road, to pay for fuel instead of developing renewable energy alternatives. This has served to mortgage the future of young people even more.
What is worse is that this new administration trying to fix the evils and foolishness of the last country bookie government, by cheapening the value of our nationality. The funny thing is that we are now hearing in the media that the cheaper nationality has more value. You must be very dumb if you believe this. That is not how the world works.
Without a future, our young have found validation in killing others to buy they way into the drug and death gangs. Personnel in the Police Force are correspondingly overwhelmed.
Smarter ones who only believed only in working in the civil service and getting a pension, are seeing that has led to being governed by complete idiots. Intelligence, not degrees matter here. Therefore we are surrounded almost everywhere by government-entrenched misfits and lackeys.
Political tribalism is a bitch.
