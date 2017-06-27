BREAKING NEWS: Homicide #29 recorded

Saint Lucia officially recorded its 29th homicide Tuesday evening (June 27) when news from Victoria Hospital emerged that a man who was shot several times in White Rock, Grand Riviere over the weekend succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, born Kyon Frederick but had changed his name to Keymuel Alexander – according to his girlfriend – was found on the road after 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement officials said the 43-year-old sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the leg.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance and was in critical condition up to the time he took his last breath Tuesday after 7 p.m., according to law enforcement officials and relatives.

Emergency officials received the report of the shooting on Saturday at 10:26 p.m.

Residents reported hearing the sound of multiple gunshots – up to six – and sirens. Frederick was then discovered on the road at the White Rock intersection, near a gym, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Eyewitnesses say he was breathing when the ambulance took him away.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. However, law enforcement sources said it appeared that the incident was a drive-by shooting.