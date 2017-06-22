BREAKING NEWS: Head injuries killed Ephraim; charges to be laid this week

Severe head injuries led to the death of the island’s latest homicide victim Ike Ephraim, according to the results of a post mortem conducted yesterday, June 21, 2017 by Dr. Wayne Felicien.
Ephraim’s shirtless and bloodied body – with marks of violence all over – was discovered by a passerby in a drain in Caye Mange, Gros Islet on Wednesday, June 21.
Police said the post mortem results indicate that Ephraim died as a result of “subarachnoid hemorrhage secondary to base skull fracture as a result of blunt force trauma”, which means the deceased suffered a fractured skull and severe bleeding in the brain.
Police said Ephraim sustained injuries to other parts of his body, but it was the head injuries that killed him.
As a result of the post mortem results, Ephraim’s death is officially being treated as a homicide.
The two persons who have been “assisting” investigators with information are likely to be charged this week, police confirmed.
According to sources, police are investigating allegations that an intoxicated Ephraim was severely beaten after allegedly getting into trouble at a business establishment in the north.
His body was later thrown from a car onto the roadside, according to the allegations. It is also believed that an object was dropped on his head as he laid in the drain.
“The allegations are worth investigating but that doesn’t mean they are true but we are following all possible leads,” a source had said in an earlier report.
Ephraim, who is believed to be 27, and whose last known address was Reduit, Gros Islet, is the island’s 28th recorded homicide.
Watch your back Ike it's dead but yours is on it's way be carful your death is worst Lester
The brutality of the crimes is a cause for major concern. In this case, not only was he beaten but he was allegedly thrown out of the car and then (allegedly) something was dropped on his head. The beating wasn't enough, the throwing out of the car wasn't enough, it was still necessary to drop something on his head. That level of brutality is happening more often and is a very bad sign.
thank you so much for finally saying how they died instead of just putting all of the technical jargon which most people dont understand
This is not something for no one to rejoice over, put yourself in his shoes and people through bricks on your head
They torture the poor guy. I don't whether he was a good guy or bad guy, no one should be tortured that way and then throw him in a gutter. My goodness
Them 2 guys r heartless u cannot do something like that urll have a father a brother nephew cousin n friend would u like to hear someone kill them n throw them in a drain I say hang them
Now every one wanna come out and talk about "God don't sleep". He don't sleep for real, hence why things go full circle....these guys killing ppl....If you shed blood, yours should be shed also.......
Such monsters how cold can our hearts be to beat another human down to a pulp? I do not know you young man but I know one thing the one /ones that take your life has no empathy no love to other humans.This got to stop it's happening too often what's going on? The thugs the gang banger knows the justice system in St.Lucia is a joke so lawlessness is running amok. The Prison is over crowded the Magistrate will set their bail at $1,500.00 even if the crime is murder so they know the ropes some of the po po are jokers they refuse to take the investigation to another level so they will tell you there is not enough evidence and turn them loose. Good luck guys to my law abiding brothers and sisters be vigilant watch you all backs look out for each other and if you all have to defend you all self so be it because in the end the thugs will always win.
Well said
Gassa shut up deh! dem yutes doing all kinda hit... but when something happen to dem yall crying?
Shut ur ass @GazaToggz.. You wouldn't like if it was your damn family member. You didn't know him so shut up ..
Even his friend on the news suggested the nature of this character. he planted seeds and harvest time came around. It's the circle of life. You reap what you sow. Sad, that this was his chosen life path though. A cautionary tale to other young people.
Gassa.. shut up deh! dem man doing all kinda hit.... but when they get their chock you crying for dem?