BREAKING NEWS: Head injuries killed Ephraim; charges to be laid this week

Severe head injuries led to the death of the island’s latest homicide victim Ike Ephraim, according to the results of a post mortem conducted yesterday, June 21, 2017 by Dr. Wayne Felicien.

Ephraim’s shirtless and bloodied body – with marks of violence all over – was discovered by a passerby in a drain in Caye Mange, Gros Islet on Wednesday, June 21.

Police said the post mortem results indicate that Ephraim died as a result of “subarachnoid hemorrhage secondary to base skull fracture as a result of blunt force trauma”, which means the deceased suffered a fractured skull and severe bleeding in the brain.

Police said Ephraim sustained injuries to other parts of his body, but it was the head injuries that killed him.

As a result of the post mortem results, Ephraim’s death is officially being treated as a homicide.

The two persons who have been “assisting” investigators with information are likely to be charged this week, police confirmed.

According to sources, police are investigating allegations that an intoxicated Ephraim was severely beaten after allegedly getting into trouble at a business establishment in the north.

His body was later thrown from a car onto the roadside, according to the allegations. It is also believed that an object was dropped on his head as he laid in the drain.

“The allegations are worth investigating but that doesn’t mean they are true but we are following all possible leads,” a source had said in an earlier report.

Ephraim, who is believed to be 27, and whose last known address was Reduit, Gros Islet, is the island’s 28th recorded homicide.