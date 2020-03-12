BREAKING NEWS: Guyana records first coronavirus case after woman dies

Share This On:

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) — The tests carried out on samples from the body of the woman who died in the emergency room of the Georgetown Hospital this morning have confirmed that she was a victim of the Coronavirus, multiple sources at the Hospital have confirmed this evening.

The confirmation makes it the first recorded case of the virus in Guyana and it came on the same day that Government officials and stakeholders hosted a major symposium on the deadly virus.

News Source understands that President David Granger and Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence are scheduled to make an address to the nation this evening on the matter.

The Georgetown Hospital’s Emergency Unit was put into lockdown early this morning after the woman died. She turned up at the hospital last evening with respiratory and other symptoms linked to the coronavirus but had no flu-like symptoms.

During the lockdown this morning, the entire emergency unit was sanitized and health officials were ordered to put on protective gear.

It was only this morning when the woman passed away that her family members revealed that she had recently returned from New York, which has reported several cases of the Coronavirus.

