BREAKING NEWS: Guadeloupe reports first coronavirus death; confirmed cases now 51

By St. Lucia News Online
March 20, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — The French island of Guadeloupe on Friday reported its first death due to the much-feared coronavirus (COVID-19) with confirmed cases now standing at 51.

The deceased is a 71-year-old woman.

The circumstance of her contamination and death is under investigation by the French health authorities.

New details on the situation on the island were released on Friday by the Agence Régionale de Santé (ARS).

The report shows that 51 people have tested positive.

A total of 11 patients are in hospital with four in intensive care.

On Thursday, the coronavirus situation in Guadeloupe surpassed the epidemic level when 45 positive cases were reported.

The epidemic threshold is 40 positive cases per 100,000 people.

As Guadeloupe struggles to battle the deadly virus, the ARS is warning residents to stay home.

It said complying with such a rule will help reduce the scale of what it described as a “crisis” on the island.

Copyright 2020 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

