BREAKING NEWS: Grenada reports first case of coronavirus

Share This On:

Pin 66 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Grenada on Sunday reported its first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The island was among a few Caribbean countries that had not reported a positive case.

At a press briefing on Sunday morning, officials said the case was an imported one.

The person traveled from the UK to the island.

This is a developing story.

( 0 ) ( 0 )