BREAKING NEWS: Gov’t accepts Jimmy Henry’s resignation and thanks him for service

Statement by Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, Honourable Ezechiel Joseph, on today’s resignation of Jimmy Henry:

“On behalf of the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Honourable Allen Chastanet and the Cabinet of Ministers, I wish to state that we have accepted the resignation of Mr. Jimmy Henry as a Senator and as Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, National Resources and Cooperatives.

“I wish to thank Mr. Henry for his service to the People of Saint Lucia, having served as a member of the Senate and as a Minister of Government for the past year.

“Mr. Henry’s work in the community of Dennery North must be commended and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Note: Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is currently on vacation leave.