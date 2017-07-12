Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

BREAKING NEWS: Gov’t accepts Jimmy Henry’s resignation and thanks him for service

By Office of the Prime Minister
July 12, 2017
Acting Prime Minister

Statement by Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, Honourable Ezechiel Joseph, on today’s resignation of Jimmy Henry:

“On behalf of the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Honourable Allen Chastanet and the Cabinet of Ministers, I wish to state that we have accepted the resignation of Mr. Jimmy Henry as a Senator and as Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, National Resources and Cooperatives.

“I wish to thank Mr. Henry for his service to the People of Saint Lucia, having served as a member of the Senate and as a Minister of Government for the past year.

“Mr. Henry’s work in the community of Dennery North must be commended and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

CLICK HERE FOR ARTICLE ON JIMMY HENRY’S RESIGNATION

Note: Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is currently on vacation leave.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

2 comments

  1. Lost Country
    July 12, 2017 at 3:45 PM

    UWP is a saway san hont for putting out this self serving statement.
    They kept their months shut and almost led us to believe a resignation was not going to happen.
    UWP is a corrupt party that no one should trust.
    I shay , thank you for your service after the fact as if you all knew nothing about Jimmy

  2. As It Is
    July 12, 2017 at 2:16 PM

    Jimmy's colleagues didnt even try to persuade him to stay on and battle-in like brother U-BALD. Wonder whats up?

