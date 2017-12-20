BREAKING NEWS: Governor General Louisy to announce her resignation

Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy is stepping down from the post she has held since the late 1990s.

Reports are that Louisy is scheduled to make this known during a pre-recorded broadcast on national television and radio this evening.

Louisy, the first female to become Governor General of St. Lucia, was sworn in on September 19, 1997.

Opposition politicians and political pundits have suggested that Louisy was being forced out of her position.