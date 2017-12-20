BREAKING NEWS: Governor General Louisy to announce her resignation

Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy is stepping down from the post she has held since the late 1990s.
Reports are that Louisy is scheduled to make this known during a pre-recorded broadcast on national television and radio this evening.
Louisy, the first female to become Governor General of St. Lucia, was sworn in on September 19, 1997.
Opposition politicians and political pundits have suggested that Louisy was being forced out of her position.
Good Riddance !! Windsor Token. Like really; I wonder who paid her salary and gave her stipend for all those dam hats ? She served no purpose but to remind St Lucians that they were not an independent country. There are still many grown asses who should be wiser, but are caught up in the wishy washy of their colonial oppressor in the notion of having a governor general IS A MUST for guidance in this day and age, the absolute shame of it. Now lets draft a petition of Declaration For Republic By Decree By The Citizens Of St Lucia and shove it parliament for signage.
Your stupidity stinks. Remain in hiding anonymously.
I have no problem with her being forced out and the position being made redundant. Why pay thousands a month with a job description of ribbon cutter.
Employ a robot to rubber stamp majority legislation. After all, once there is a legitimate majority party, why the charade of "officialdom" when the residual power of the GG is NOT going to be used. She remains GG only if the PM so wishes. What a farce.
Bring political independence home to the shores of Saint Lucia. Economic independence is meaningless in an age of globalization.
By whom was the GG forced out of her position??
By your political bosses who are corrupting everything.