Don't Miss
Bakery in Gros Islet for sale. Manufacturer and distributor of bakery products. Contact number: 722-6560

BREAKING NEWS: Governor General Louisy to announce her resignation

By SNO Staff
December 20, 2017
Share54
Pin
Share3
+1
Shares 57

Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy

Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy is stepping down from the post she has held since the late 1990s.

Reports are that Louisy is scheduled to make this known during a pre-recorded broadcast on national television and radio this evening.

Louisy, the first female to become Governor General of St. Lucia, was sworn in on September 19, 1997.

Opposition politicians and political pundits have suggested that Louisy was being forced out of her position.

(7)(4)
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

7 comments

  1. King majesty3
    December 20, 2017 at 6:18 PM

    Good Riddance !! Windsor Token. Like really; I wonder who paid her salary and gave her stipend for all those dam hats ? She served no purpose but to remind St Lucians that they were not an independent country. There are still many grown asses who should be wiser, but are caught up in the wishy washy of their colonial oppressor in the notion of having a governor general IS A MUST for guidance in this day and age, the absolute shame of it. Now lets draft a petition of Declaration For Republic By Decree By The Citizens Of St Lucia and shove it parliament for signage.

    (3)(2)
    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    December 20, 2017 at 5:11 PM

    Good riddance !! Windsor token. Like really !! Served no purpose but only to reinforce the notion that St Lucia was not an independent country. You still have many in this day and age grown asses who you would think would be wiser by know who still relish in the wishy washy of their colonial oppressors the absolute shame of it. Now lets move on to been a Republic.

    (4)(16)
    Reply
  3. Anonymous
    December 20, 2017 at 5:00 PM

    I have no problem with her being forced out and the position being made redundant. Why pay thousands a month with a job description of ribbon cutter.

    (5)(12)
    Reply
    • Anonymous
      December 20, 2017 at 5:58 PM

      Employ a robot to rubber stamp majority legislation. After all, once there is a legitimate majority party, why the charade of "officialdom" when the residual power of the GG is NOT going to be used. She remains GG only if the PM so wishes. What a farce.

      Bring political independence home to the shores of Saint Lucia. Economic independence is meaningless in an age of globalization.

      (0)(0)
      Reply
  4. Selah
    December 20, 2017 at 4:54 PM

    By whom was the GG forced out of her position??

    (1)(4)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.