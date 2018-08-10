BREAKING NEWS: GOLD for Levern Spencer at NACAC Champs

Pin +1 Share 206 Shares

(SNO) – Saint Lucia’s Levern Spencer has repeated as North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) champion in women’s high jump!

The Saint Lucian cleared 1.91m for the gold, her third regional title for the calendar year 2018, on Friday night in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at Varsity Stadium.

The gold medal at “Track & Field in the 6ix” comes after Saint Lucia’s flag was hoisted at the Commonwealth Games in Australia and last week’s Central American and Caribbean Games. Spencer also won the Pan Am Games title in Toronto in 2015.

The Saint Lucian and Caribbean queen of high jump, at 34, was the oldest athlete entered for her pet event. She defeated 30-year-old Elizabeth Patterson of the USA in dramatic fashion to top the medal rostrum.

Spencer entered the competition at 1.82m, at which height she needed two attempts. She required but one at 1.85m, and with only Patterson for company at 1.88, she passed again, putting pressure on the American.

Patterson had to take all three tries to go clear at 1.88m, but she did, leaving Spencer to have to clear 1.91m for a chance to win. That she did, on her second trial, and Patterson, unable to win at 1.91m, moved to 1.94m for her last attempt.

It was not to be for the American, but her Saint Lucian rival continues a great year of international representation, with the IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava likely to be her next stop in a matter of weeks.

The height of 1.91m matched the meet record Spencer set in winning this title in 2015 in Costa Rica.