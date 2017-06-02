BREAKING NEWS: George Charles Secondary School to be closed

The Cul-de-Sac-based George Charles Secondary School (GCSS), named after St. Lucia’s first Chief Minister, Sir George Frederick Lawrence Charles, will no longer exist as a secondary educational institution when a new school term opens in September 2017.
Education officials have confirmed that the administration of GCSS will merge with the Jon Odlum Secondary School (formerly the Marigot Secondary School).
It is not yet confirmed if this will result in job losses.
The merger means that Jon Odlum Secondary School (JOSC) will be the official institution for GCSS students in September.
In an invited comment, Chief Education Officer Marcus Edward told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that government officials held a meeting with parents, staff and students of the GCSS on Thursday evening where the new development was discussed.
Edward noted that all parties, particularly the students, have been well informed.
He said the ministry will disclose more details in the coming week.
The GCSS building is providing temporary accommodation to the staff and students of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) which was set to undergo major rehabilitation due to the deplorable conditions of the buildings of the college’s Morne complex. SALCC students have been on the premises of GCSS since August 2016.
Meanwhile, staff and students of GCSS have been at JOSCC since September 2016. They were moved due to similar issues at SALCC.
About the George Charles Secondary School
The South Castries Secondary School was constructed by the Government of St. Lucia with the assistance of monies provided by USAID and first opened its doors in 1991.
Initially only ‘Block A’ was constructed and for the academic year 1991-1992 it housed the first Form 1 intake of students of the South Castries Secondary School (these students graduated from GCSS in July 1996) and the first intake for the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary which was still under construction at that time. The Principal appointed from inception was Mr. Bonaventure Jn. Baptiste.
In September 1992 the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School students and staff moved to occupy their own premises in Choc Bay and the school was renamed as the George Charles Secondary School after St. Lucia’s first Chief Minister, Sir George Frederick Lawrence Charles.
The uniform was redesigned from its opening beige and brown to the familiar navy blue and white. The newly named GCSS accepted a new intake of Form 1 students plus one class of Form 3s coming into the secondary system from the Rockhall and Bocage Senior Primary Schools via the Common Middle Exam – these Form 3 students wrote their CXC Examinations in May/June 1995 and formed the first graduating class of GCSS in July 1995.
– Source: George Charles Secondary School Facebook page
It would appear to me that the Minstry ought to look into the merger of more primary and secondary schools where possible. The population of school aged children is dwindling and a number of schools are suffering from low enrollment. I will not mention particular schools and communities but the officials of the minstry are well aware of the schools and the locations. In my humble opinion schools have not been able to take advantage of these low enrollment numbers to improve student performance. In days gone by teachers would be facing classes of 35+ students and they would in the case of primary school leave literate. Today teachers in many cases have less than half that number in their classes and the kids are entering secondary schools illiterate. There is no standard set to stop certain secondary schools from being inundated with students who do not have the literacy skills to take on the rigours of the secondary school curriculum. To top it off certain secondary schools and their students get labelled when the teachers at that level have to try to address the mounting problem of students who are unable to read and write. Little money is being invested in providing teachers with training in new methods and strategies to enhance students learning. Is it any wonder that our youth are frustrated? When they are labelled and ostracized for lacking literacy skills they will give up. We need a revolution in education is n this country now!
This is a great move. Currently the George Charles Sec and Marigot Sec is one institution. One of the schools was so gross overpopulated that last year it became so easy to join the two schools into one institution. One of the schools which had a capacity to hold 800 students, only had a population of just a little over 100 students. All students including teachers from the George Charles Sec were move to the Marigot Sec. This move was made to facilitate space for Sir Arthur. I believe George Charles and Marigot Sec should remain as soon institution. We need more space for Tertiary Education. Too many Sec schools but not enough placement for students who wishes to pursue Tertiary Education. Every year Sir Arthur reget thousands of students because of lack of space. George Charles sec should be left for students of Sir Arthur. Leave the status quo as is. Please St Lucians do not make this into a political thing
This move is a good one in my view by the way.
I hope the closing down of CCSS and SIR Ira Simmons will be a good move also....smh!!
