BREAKING NEWS: George Charles Secondary School to be closed

The Cul-de-Sac-based George Charles Secondary School (GCSS), named after St. Lucia’s first Chief Minister, Sir George Frederick Lawrence Charles, will no longer exist as a secondary educational institution when a new school term opens in September 2017.

Education officials have confirmed that the administration of GCSS will merge with the Jon Odlum Secondary School (formerly the Marigot Secondary School).

It is not yet confirmed if this will result in job losses.

The merger means that Jon Odlum Secondary School (JOSC) will be the official institution for GCSS students in September.

In an invited comment, Chief Education Officer Marcus Edward told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that government officials held a meeting with parents, staff and students of the GCSS on Thursday evening where the new development was discussed.

Edward noted that all parties, particularly the students, have been well informed.

He said the ministry will disclose more details in the coming week.

The GCSS building is providing temporary accommodation to the staff and students of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) which was set to undergo major rehabilitation due to the deplorable conditions of the buildings of the college’s Morne complex. SALCC students have been on the premises of GCSS since August 2016.

Meanwhile, staff and students of GCSS have been at JOSCC since September 2016. They were moved due to similar issues at SALCC.



About the George Charles Secondary School

The South Castries Secondary School was constructed by the Government of St. Lucia with the assistance of monies provided by USAID and first opened its doors in 1991.

Initially only ‘Block A’ was constructed and for the academic year 1991-1992 it housed the first Form 1 intake of students of the South Castries Secondary School (these students graduated from GCSS in July 1996) and the first intake for the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary which was still under construction at that time. The Principal appointed from inception was Mr. Bonaventure Jn. Baptiste.

In September 1992 the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School students and staff moved to occupy their own premises in Choc Bay and the school was renamed as the George Charles Secondary School after St. Lucia’s first Chief Minister, Sir George Frederick Lawrence Charles.

The uniform was redesigned from its opening beige and brown to the familiar navy blue and white. The newly named GCSS accepted a new intake of Form 1 students plus one class of Form 3s coming into the secondary system from the Rockhall and Bocage Senior Primary Schools via the Common Middle Exam – these Form 3 students wrote their CXC Examinations in May/June 1995 and formed the first graduating class of GCSS in July 1995.

– Source: George Charles Secondary School Facebook page