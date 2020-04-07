BREAKING NEWS: Four Saint Lucians die from COVID-19 in New York; tally now 12

(St. Lucia News Online) — Four more people in the Saint Lucian diaspora have succumbed to the dreaded novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, an official has confirmed.

The latest victims of the pandemic are Gaspar Phillips, Candy Daniel, Kerian Emmanuel, and Carlyle Martial who was a former Saint Lucian athlete.

They all died in New York, United States of America (USA), where the death rate has been climbing rapidly.

The virus has killed at least 12 Saint Lucians overseas but reports indicate this figure has more than doubled. However, there have been no deaths reported locally in Saint Lucia, to date.

“I am now very apprehensive to answer my messenger or WhatsApp calls. It’s someone telling me of a death in the diaspora or some more Lucians succumb to COVID-19,” said Saint Lucia’s Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs, Dr. Jocelyne Clarke-Fletcher. She heads up the Saint Lucia Diaspora Affairs Unit.

The ambassador further disclosed that many Saint Lucians overseas have been infected with COVID-19.

“The numbers are climbing in New York, we have many St. Lucians who are sick with the virus at the moment. Please, while we pray for all in our diaspora, let’s lift New York especially,” she said.

“I have heard of more deaths, but please bear with me, unless I can confirm from the families, I will not report. I call all the bereaved, just a word of support or prayer goes a long way in the absence of a physical hug.

“May their souls rest in eternal peace and may their families feel the presence and strength of the Lord,” she said.

