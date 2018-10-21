BREAKING NEWS: Flooded Trinidad and Tobago shaken by 5.1 magnitude earthquake

(CMC) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 was felt in sections of the twin island republic on Sunday afternoon.

The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St. Augustine campus reports that the tremor was felt at 12:35pm (local time) had a depth of 80 kilometres and was located at Latitude: 11.51N and Longitude: 60.12W.

In the twin island republic it was felt 78 km NE of Scarborough, 161 km NE of Arima and 181 km NE of Port of Spain.

There have been no reports of injuries or damages.