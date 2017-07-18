BREAKING NEWS: Firearm recovered by police may be linked to several homicides in Vieux-Fort

Vieux-Fort police say they strongly believe the .38 pistol which a resident of Westall Group, Vieux-Fort, had in his possession may be linked to several homicides which took place in the community over the past few years. Also discovered were seven rounds of ammunition.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Westall Group, one of the troubled areas in Vieux-Fort.

“We are convinced that the firearm was used in several homicides in Vieux-Fort. However, the firearm will be tested to determine whether it is linked to any killings in Vieux-Fort… ” a reliable law enforcement source told St. Lucia News Online (SNO).

The man, 27, who was released from prison last month for being in possession of stolen goods, is expected to be charged later today (Tuesday) for being in possession of an illegal firearm.

According to the police, the man who had the firearm in his possession, threw it away when they saw them.

There were a number of homicides in Vieux-Fort last year. During one month five young men were slain in incidents which police believed were gang-related.

The incidents had certain parts of the community on edge, expecting reprisal shootings, which did occur.