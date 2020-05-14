Don't Miss

BREAKING NEWS: Fire in Castries city (+photos and videos)

By St. Lucia News Online
May 14, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — Firefighters are currently battling a blaze at the old Labour Department building, located near Du Boulay’s Bottling Co. Ltd, at the corner of Bridge Street and Brazil Street in Castries. (See videos below the article)

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

 

