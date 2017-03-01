BOSL
BREAKING NEWS: Fire destroys Plas Kassav (photo update)

By SNO Staff
March 1, 2017

17078623_10208608726007837_508845854_nFire has destroyed the popular Plas Kassav bakery shop in Anse La Verdure in Canaries.

Emergency officials said they received the call around 4:30 a.m. today.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Plas Kassav, located along the West Coast road, was a popular stop for locals and visitors to observe the traditional method of cassava processing and production. The business is well known for its production of farine and cassava bread.

The business was established by Joan Henry and her children in 1998, according to the Small Business Development Centre website.

We will provide more information on the fire as it becomes available.

Plas Kassav before the fire. * Photo credit: Gordy Hulten

One comment

  1. Basodee
    March 1, 2017 at 6:52 AM

    Sad. I hope they can get back up soon.

